Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Its Police & Neta Must be Held Accountable

A verified and chilling video saw a bunch of policemen actually becoming the mob. They surrounded 5-6 injured youth, abused them and beat them further. How could policemen have done this?

Another verified video saw youth fixing a saffron flag atop the Badi Masjid in Ashok Nagar. Around 20 hours later, when The Quint went to the Masjid, the saffron flag was still up there. Why hadn’t the Delhi Police brought that flag down? That flag on top of the mosque could have incited more violence.