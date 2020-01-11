Yeh Jo India Hai Na, It’s Nothing If Police Doesn’t Do Its Job

Police personnel have taken a political side and have been openly communal towards citizens they are supposed to protect. SP City from Meerut Akhilesh N Singh was seen and heard telling Muslims living in his city to “Go live in Pakistan”.

At least four people were killed in Meerut in the anti-CAA-NRC protests, in a city that has seen communal riots in the past. An SP-level officer forgets that his job is to keep the peace and not make inflammatory statements...

But will Akhilesh Singh face a reprimand? Not at all. In fact, the opposite. UP’s Deputy CM KP Maurya told the media that the SP had said “Go Back to Pakistan” to stone-pelting Muslims who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans. But see the video. The alleged stone-pelters and sloganeers are not there and Akhilesh Singh’s hate-filled speech is directed at five bystanders, two of them kids. How can UP’s Deputy CM defend this cop?