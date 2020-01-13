Deepika, Faiz & CAA: India Embraces Dissent & Debate Again

Also, the fact that an A-List Bollywood star not thinking of negative publicity, not fearful of falling foul of the government, shows that dissent is alive!

Not just Deepika, other entertainment industry biggies like Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah and several, several others have spoken up. Riding on the momentum created by thousands of unknown but fearless students and citizens from across India. These stars are now adding to the counter-argument about the kind of India – an inclusive India, that they believe should be reclaimed from those subscribing to a majoritarian notion of India.