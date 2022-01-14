Keshav Prasad Maurya, Before You Say ‘No Answer,’ We Have More Questions
Yeh Jo India Hai Na... It will keep questioning those who spread hate!
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
In an interview with BBC Hindi released on Tuesday, 11 January, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya got visibly agitated at his interviewer when asked about the 'genocide' calls made against Muslims in Haridwar’s 'Dharam Sansad' and ended the interview by throwing off his mic.
But Yeh Jo India Hai Na… It has more questions for Keshav Prasad Maurya. And here are some of them:
#1 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘80:20’ comment implies all Muslims support terror. Do you agree?
#2 Swami Prabodhanand Giri, the chief of the Dharam Sansad core committee, told Hindus to stock up on weapons for a war on Muslims, in Ghaziabad. Does the UP government agree with him? Why has the UP Police done nothing?
#3 UP’s 'Love Jihad' law targets conversion from Hinduism to Islam, but you support 'ghar wapsi' from Islam to Hinduism. Why?
#4 Kafeel Khan was jailed for an anti-CAA speech, but you support ‘hate sansads’ citing freedom of speech. Why?
#5 A video of children taking a ‘hate oath’ in Sonbhadra went viral. Why no action?
#6 Will Yati Narsinghanand, Swami Prabodhanand Giri, and Anand Swaroop get BJP tickets for UP elections?
