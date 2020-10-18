Women Should Get Opportunity to Lead: Entrepreneurs Talk Politics

'Politics is in the air in Bihar", said a woman entrepreneur of Bihar.

Many women in the poll-bound state are running successful startups. At the same time, they are also facing numerous problems. So, what are their grievances against the government?

The Quint holds a chaupal with women entrepreneurs of Bihar on a range of issues, including start-ups, women safety and opportunities in politics.

Janak Kishori, the proprietor of Manachi Food Products, talks about her struggle when she stated her new venture.