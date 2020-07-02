Will China Pay Big Price in Global Tech War by Messing With India?

China was a challenger in this global tech war but has it now scored a self-goal. This technology war was mainly between USA and China. USA was initially far ahead, and China realised that if it wants to compete with USA, the only way is to adopt the 5G spectrum fast. India was neutral in this sector.

First, American companies entered the spectrum. Then Chinese companies followed suit. India welcomed these companies. India was in talks with Chinese company Huawei. There were even talks of starting a 5G trial last year but the trial date was later postponed.