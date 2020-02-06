Why Was Gunja Kapoor’s Detention Not Covered by Mainstream Media?

On being detained, Gunja told people to look her up on Google. She claimed to be a YouTuber.

The Quint too looked her up on YouTube and found a couple of channels managed by her. The story broke around 12 noon. Six hours later, we surfed through YouTube but found no clips of Gunja being detained. We used key search words like 'Gunja Kapoor', 'Gunja Kapoor Shaheen Bagh', 'Shaheen Bagh Gunja Kapoor', etc. but did not see any mainstream media organisation report of the incident.