Why, For Every 3 Women UPSC Toppers Are 3 Women Found Dead In a Well?

The relatives of the three sisters told The Quint that all three sisters were smart, they wanted to keep up their studies. Instead, Kalu Devi, the eldest, who married into the family in 2015, was made to drop out of school.

Mamta, with 84% in Class 12, was doing MA in Hindi, and preparing for entrance exams for a government job, but she too was forced to quit by her husband and in-laws.

Kamlesh too was made to give up her studies. And there was physical abuse too. In April, Kalu Devi was admitted to hospital after her husband and in-laws allegedly beat her up. And yet, no police complaint was filed. Their repeated calls for help, their social media posts about domestic abuse were ignored.