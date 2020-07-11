DSP Mishra’s Killing to Stacked Bodies: What Vikas Dubey Confessed
Vikas Dubey revealed details about his rift with martyred DSP Devendra Mishra before being taken to Kanpur.
With Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted Vikas Dubey killed in an alleged encounter it will be difficult to ascertain which police officials and politicians had backed the gangster in his criminal activities.
Kanpur’s Chaubeypur SO Vinay Tiwari and station in-charge KK Sharma have been caught. But who the other accomplices are, is a big question.
Dubey Revealed Details About the Kanpur Shootout
Dubey admitted to all the crimes he committed and revealed why DSP Devendra Mishra was killed so ruthlessly by his henchmen. Dubey allegedly admitted that he had a rift with Mishra, who had threatened to 'teach him a lesson'. They also had several disagreements in the past.
SO Vinay Tiwari reportedly informed Vikas Dubey about DSP Mishra’s aversion.
Dubey also said that he did not shoot Devendra Mishra himself and that his gang members had killed the officer. During the interrogation, Dubey revealed that Devendra Mishra used to say, “One of Dubey’s legs is broken, I will fix the other one too.” This is why Mishra was attacked on his legs as well.
A part of DSP Mishra’s face was badly injured. According to Dubey, this was because he was shot from a very close distance. Mishra, in a bid to escape the shooting, had entered his uncle’s house. That is where he was killed.
Vikas Dubey, upon learning of Mishra's raid, had ambushed and attacked the DSP and his team at Bikru village in Kanpur's Chaubeypur area on 3 July. Eight policemen were killed in the ambush. Dubey had been at large since then.
Dubey disclosed other gruesome details during the police interrogation.
He Wanted to Burn the Stacked Bodies of 5 Cops
According to Dubey, he wanted to burn these piled bodies and get rid of the evidence. For this, he had even stored gallons of oil in his house. But, in the ensuing confrontation, he fled.
Vikas was quite well linked and had been tipped off in advance about the police raid. In his confession, he admitted to claims of collusion with police officers. He said, on the night of the encounter he had invited all his aides to come armed and had a feast for 30 people at his home.
Despite all borders being sealed Vikas stayed back in UP’s Auraiya for a day. He bought tickets from a place close to a police station and left for Delhi via bus along with two other aides.
He reached Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh crossing Delhi and Rajasthan.
History-sheeter Vikas Dubey issued a statement that he did not want the murders to take place, but was left with no choice.
He said he regretted his actions and cried for hours in Ujjain Mahakal temple from where he was arrested on 9 July.
Vikas Dubey’s ‘Encounter’ on 10 July
UP Police's STF was to bring Dubey to Kanpur. According to Kanpur police, the police vehicle bringing Vikas Dubey toppled. Vikas allegedly tried to escape after snatching a pistol from an injured policeman and was shot in the retaliatory fire from the police. He died on the way to the hospital.
Questions are being raised on this “encounter” because big names were expected to be retrieved from Vikas Dubey's interrogation since he had connections with politicians and police officials.
This is the main reason that he had been committing murders and ransom for the past 20 years, without getting caught. However, those questions may remain unanswered.
