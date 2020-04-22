Why Can’t Delhi’s Public Transport Drivers Avail Govt Scheme?
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
The Delhi government has introduced a grant of Rs 5,000 for Delhi’s public transport drivers, but the road is full of hurdles – the ‘auto mafia’, illiteracy and an allegedly slow running website.
The Quint interacted with several auto drivers and other public transport drivers who said that the website where they are supposed to fill the form for the grant loads very slowly or sometimes doesn’t load at all, which makes it difficult to fill up the form.
“The website through which we can apply for the Rs 5,000 scheme, introduced by the Kejriwal government, isn’t opening because of which auto drivers are facing several difficulties. Since auto drivers aren’t well educated, we don’t know how to go about it. We are paying others to fill up the online forms for us.”Jagdish, Auto Driver
Another major hurdle in their path is the ‘auto mafia’, whic auto drivers claim control over 60% of the PSV chips of autorickshaws that ferry passengers on Delhi’s roads. This is because many drivers buy or lease their autos through these mafias. Chandu Chaurasia, an auto driver says, “only the 40% of the drivers, whose autos are in their own name and also have their bank accounts and Aadhaar cards” will be able to reap the benefits of the scheme.