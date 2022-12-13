ADVERTISEMENT

1,179 Bru Militants Surrender Arms in Assam: Who Are They?

Bru militants emerged in 1996 after violent clashes between Mizo and ring tribals in Mizoram.

1,179 Bru Militants Surrender Arms in Assam: Who Are They?
Video Editors: Rajbir Singh, Mohd. Irshad Alam
Video Input: Biswa Kalyan Purkaystha

Close to 1,179 militants of two Bru terror outfits surrendered, with large amount of arms and explosives, in Assam's Hailakandi district on Monday, 12 December 2022.

According to the Assam Police, cadres of two different outfits:

  1. United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV)

  2. Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) surrendered

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Hiren Chandra Nath said that UDLF-BV and BRAU jointly laid down 385 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles and a large amount of explosives.

Nath said that both the organisations were in talk with Assam police and the government since 2017. "This is beginning of a permanent peace process in this region and we are optimistic that rest of the extremists will also lay down weapons soon," he added.

Bru militants were an armed outfit of the ring tribe, a Mizoram-based Tripura clan. The militia emerged in 1996 after violent clashes between Mizo and ring tribals in Mizoram.

Topics:  Assam   Militancy   Tripura 

