When Priyanka Chaturvedi Read Out Sushma Swaraj's Old Speech on Inflation

Lashing out at the government on inflation, Chaturvedi repeated a speech of late Sushma Swaraj from 3 August 2010, from Parliamentary records. Swaraj was then the Leader of Opposition and in the said speech, she had lashed out at the erstwhile UPA government in the centre, on inflation then.

Repeating Swaraj's speech, the Shiv Sena MP read out, "I would like to tell the finance minister that what the commoners are going through, can be explained in one word – inflation. The phrase in which the commoners have been expressing their pain is – 'this inflation is killing us'. It is unfortunate that there is no end to this government's arrogance. I want to say that I have never seen a more unempathetic government. This government is unempathetic and they are traitors too."