Town Hall Edition: How Donald Trump Made COVID ‘Feel Great Again’

Host Savannah Guthrie kicked off Trump's event by asking him if he had any remaining symptoms of coronavirus and whether he had tested negative for the virus at all, prior to the first presidential debate – which is recommended by the Commission of Presidential Debates.

But Trump being Trump refrained from giving a clear answer. He said he was unsure whether or not he got tested for the coronavirus the day of the presidential debate, as was required by the debate commission.

“Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t,” Trump said, adding that he gets “tested all the time.”