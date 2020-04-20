What Punjab Cops Are Doing for Babies’ B’days Will Melt Your Heart

In a heartwarming gesture, in Punjab's Mansa, policemen have decided to help celebrate the first birthdays of all toddlers, falling during the lockdown period.

In a video that was tweeted by Punjab Police and instantly went viral on social media, a team of policemen on their bikes can be seen delivering a surprise birthday cake at baby Maira’s doorstep. One of the policemen got down from his bike and handed the cake to the baby and her parents while others sang 'Happy Birthday' for her.

Neighbours came out to their respective balconies and applauded at this lovely gesture of the policemen.