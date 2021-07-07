Tale of Two Indias: Where Stan Swamy Suffers and Suraj Pal Amu Stays Free

On the other hand, while denying bail to Stan Swamy, the NIA court said: The ‘collective interest of the community outweighs Swamy’s right to personal liberty’ despite his age or alleged illness.

The point is, that if the interest and safety of India is a concern for the NIA and the NIA special court, why is Suraj Pal Amu a free man? Has the Home Ministry, the Haryana government and the police not seen any of his viral videos? Can’t they spot the hate? And the open threats of violence? No, they have chosen NOT to.