‘What Did We Do to Deserve This?’ Palestinian Girl Breaks Down

The situation in Gaza continues to remain tense after Israel launched dozens of airstrikes on the Palestinian territory, killing many. Even the Hamas militant group has continued its attacks on Israeli cities.

Continuous Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 217 people, including 63 children and 35 women, as of 19 May, in Gaza that is home to nearly 2 million Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. According to local officials, over 90 multistorey apartments and residential buildings have been destroyed by airstrikes.

As of 18 May, at least 10 people, including two children, have been killed following rocket attacks by Hamas on Israel.