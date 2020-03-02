‘We’re Scared’: Stranded Kashmiri Students in Coronavirus-Hit Iran

Jaishankar's assurance came after appeals from several quarters, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the government's intervention over the issue of stranded Indians there.

"Working on the issue of Indians in Iran anxious to return due to COVID19. Have seen many tweets in this regard. We are collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for return of Indians," Jaishankar said in a tweet.