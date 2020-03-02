‘We’re Scared’: Stranded Kashmiri Students in Coronavirus-Hit Iran

Saqib Mugloo
Bhat Burhan

Video Producer: Srishti Tyagi
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar

The government is collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for the return of Indians stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on 1 March 2020.

Jaishankar's assurance came after appeals from several quarters, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the government's intervention over the issue of stranded Indians there.

"Working on the issue of Indians in Iran anxious to return due to COVID19. Have seen many tweets in this regard. We are collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for return of Indians," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Around 300 Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, meanwhile, have appealed for their safe evacuation. Speaking to The Quint, the students expressed their fear owing to the outbreak.

“Our university is closed and we are stuck in our dormitories. Coronavirus is spreading at a very high rate. We want to be with our family.”
First-Year MBBS Student, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
“We have been trying to get out of here. We have been trying to book tickets. All flights have been cancelled. I tried to book two different flights on two different dates on two different airlines, but both have got cancelled.”
MBBS Student, Tehran University of Medical Sciences

Iran's health ministry, on 1 March 2020, reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978. Earlier, the Indian embassy in Tehran had issued an advisory for Indians residing there and assured them that they were closely monitoring the situation.

India had also issued a travel advisory on 26 February to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to incidence of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. In addition, people coming from Iran or having such travel history since 10 February may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India, the advisory said.

(With inputs from PTI)

