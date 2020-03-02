‘We’re Scared’: Stranded Kashmiri Students in Coronavirus-Hit Iran
Video Producer: Srishti Tyagi
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Loading...
The government is collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for the return of Indians stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on 1 March 2020.
Jaishankar's assurance came after appeals from several quarters, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the government's intervention over the issue of stranded Indians there.
"Working on the issue of Indians in Iran anxious to return due to COVID19. Have seen many tweets in this regard. We are collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for return of Indians," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Around 300 Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, meanwhile, have appealed for their safe evacuation. Speaking to The Quint, the students expressed their fear owing to the outbreak.
Iran's health ministry, on 1 March 2020, reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978. Earlier, the Indian embassy in Tehran had issued an advisory for Indians residing there and assured them that they were closely monitoring the situation.
India had also issued a travel advisory on 26 February to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to incidence of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. In addition, people coming from Iran or having such travel history since 10 February may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India, the advisory said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )