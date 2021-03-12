WB Polls: Both BJP & TMC Supporters Cry Foul Over ‘Attack’ on CM
A day after the alleged attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Nandigram has been left divided.
The alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent shockwaves across the state, as it heads to polls. This incident happened in the high-stakes constituency of Nandigram.
Banerjee had alleged that four to five people pushed the car door against her as she was about to enter her car, which led to her fracturing her leg and injuring other parts of her body.
Apart from the TMC, BJP, and Congress-CPI(M) alliance, the people of Nandigram, too, are divided over the incident.
While some alleged that the chief minister was faking the incident to gain attention, others claimed that it was BJP goons who attacked her.
Bapun Giri, who claimed to be at the spot during the incident, denied that a group had pushed Banerjee. He said that her car door had hit a pillar and hit her back.
“As a chief minister, how can she lie?”Bapun Giri, Local
Countering the claim, another local, Santanu Pramanik, said that if her car had hit the pillar, then there would be a mark or dent on the car, but there wasn’t any.
This incident is being seen as a major security lapse with fingers being pointed at both the local police (who are currently under the Election Commission’s control) and the CM’s own private (Z+ category) security.
Poritro Sadak echoes what many have been asking – how can someone push the CM when she has Z+ security with her constantly? A Suvendu Adhikari supporter, he further adds that Banerjee is “doing drama after she realised that people will vote for Dada (Suvendu).”
Meanwhile, a few others including Tesno Jana and Uttam Kumar Mondal who, too, claim to have been there at the spot when the incident took place, allege that they saw four to five people rush towards the car and push the chief minister. They blame the Opposition parties for ‘this attack.’
“The Opposition parties did this so that she isn’t able to rally in Nandigram.”Uttam Kumar Mondal, Local
Banerjee, who was supposed to campaign for longer in Nandigram, had to cut her trip short after the incident.
TMC supporters cried foul over the incident, where they said, “what the BJP is doing to Didi is shameful.” They even called it a conspiracy by the saffron party to stop the CM from campaigning.
