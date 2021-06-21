Watch | Monkey Hitches Ride With Commuters on Delhi Metro
A video showing a monkey travelling in the Delhi Metro along with other commuters has gone viral on social media.
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
The video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, 19 June. The two-minute-long video attracted over 1,500 views till Sunday afternoon since it was uploaded. The monkey was seen roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train before it eventually settled on a seat next to a commuter.
In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could not immediately confirm the incident, but in response to the video shared on Twitter, the authorities have asked to furnish coach details.
