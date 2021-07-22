Maha Floods: Buses Submerged Till Roofs in Chiplun, Many Stranded

Severe flooding, triggered by incessant torrential rains in the past twenty-four hours have left at least 5,000 people stranded in Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The city has been cut off from the adjoining areas and a red alert has been issued.

River Vashishti, considered to be the lifeline of the city, has been flowing above the danger mark, making the situation worse. The water levels rose to around ten feet.