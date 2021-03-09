Walkie-Talkies, 360º Cameras: Farmers Arrange High-Tech Security
“We had installed 50 cameras, but police broke some of our CCTV cameras and cut the wires,” said a volunteer.
In what can be called the biggest farmers agitation in India in the last few decades, farmers are determined to force the government to roll back the three farm laws.
But in due course of the movement, a lot has happened that has been a set back to the agitation. Chaos, confusion, and violence followed the tractor rally of 26 January. Ever since then, farmers have been very careful, to prevent their protest from being tarnished by miscreants.
Going a step further, farmers at Ghazipur border have gone high-tech and have installed 360º face recognition cameras, to keep a close watch on the protest site. The Quint spoke to the volunteers who manage the security of the entire protest site to know how they function.
Dilpreet, who came from Amroha, to join the farmers’ protest said:
“Some miscreants here were stealing phones and tractor batteries, due to which we installed CCTV cameras and monitor the protest site. We had installed at least 50 cameras, but after our conversation with the police here on 27 January, they broke some of our CCTV cameras and cut the wires.”
Dilpreet showed how the 360º rotational face cameras could be controlled by him to keep a watch on all directions.
Dilpreet also told The Quint that 80 volunteers work in shifts to ensure security of all the people at the protest site.
“The entire protest site is guarded by three-four units... 80 walkie-talkies and 300 volunteers including women who work actively. Several female sections are managed by female volunteers. It’s a collective effort.”Gurmeet Singh Mangat, Leader, Youth Club
