Walkie-Talkies, 360º Cameras: Farmers Arrange High-Tech Security

In what can be called the biggest farmers agitation in India in the last few decades, farmers are determined to force the government to roll back the three farm laws.

But in due course of the movement, a lot has happened that has been a set back to the agitation. Chaos, confusion, and violence followed the tractor rally of 26 January. Ever since then, farmers have been very careful, to prevent their protest from being tarnished by miscreants.

Going a step further, farmers at Ghazipur border have gone high-tech and have installed 360º face recognition cameras, to keep a close watch on the protest site. The Quint spoke to the volunteers who manage the security of the entire protest site to know how they function.