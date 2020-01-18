Budget 2020: What Should Mutual Fund Investors Expect?

Budget 2020: What Should Mutual Fund Investors Expect?

News Videos
The Quint

Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim

If you’re investing in mutual funds or SIPs, market expert Vijay Kedia explains why this is a good time to invest in the share market.

Loading...

Vijay Kedia says if he had cash with him at present, he would definitely invest it in the share market. With the government keeping a tab on things, this budget is likely to be a landmark budget.

“I think the budget that will come on 5 February will be a landmark budget as well because the government has kept its eyes and ears open.They’re smart enough, and they’re finding some other ways to revive the economy.”
Vijay Kedia, Market Expert

He strongly advocates that crises have happened before, but the nation has overcome them, and this time around too, that will be the case.

When it comes to whether one should invest at present or not, Kedia feels that one should follow one set principle of investing, regardless of whether it’s a bull market or bear market.

“In every crisis, or in a bull market or a bear market, the principle should remain the same. You should invest in a good company, keep your balance sheet clean, ensure good credibility of the promoter and the product shouldn’t get disrupted in the next 10 years.”
Vijay Kedia, Market Expert

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our News Videos section for more stories.

News Videos
The Quint
    Loading...