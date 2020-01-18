Budget 2020: What Should Mutual Fund Investors Expect?
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
If you’re investing in mutual funds or SIPs, market expert Vijay Kedia explains why this is a good time to invest in the share market.
Vijay Kedia says if he had cash with him at present, he would definitely invest it in the share market. With the government keeping a tab on things, this budget is likely to be a landmark budget.
He strongly advocates that crises have happened before, but the nation has overcome them, and this time around too, that will be the case.
When it comes to whether one should invest at present or not, Kedia feels that one should follow one set principle of investing, regardless of whether it’s a bull market or bear market.
