Yeh Jo India Hai Na... Is it Testing Enough for Coronavirus?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it needs to be very clear about how to deal with coronavirus. And the most important aspect of this is our Coronavirus Testing Strategy because that could save or cost a lot of lives!

Take a look at this – since the beginning of February, India has conducted close to 12,000 tests. Compare this with South Korea, that has so far conducted over 2.5 lakh tests, often as many as 10,000 tests in a day. India has conducted just 5-10 tests per million people.

South Korea has conducted more than 4,000 tests per million. Clearly, Korea and India have two very different approaches to testing.