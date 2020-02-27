Delhi Violence: Who is Running the City? Kejriwal, Shah Or God?
Video Editor: Varun Sharma
After the violence that shook Northeast Delhi and claimed over 30 lives, the biggest question that arises is who is running Delhi. Is it Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah or God?
Masked mobs vandalised shops, homes and mosques in Northeast Delhi. The number of deaths due to the clashes was 34 on 27 February. Visuals came in from several different colonies, like Jaffrabad, Ashok Nagar, Maujpur and more. There was also a saffron flag planted atop a mosque in Ashok Nagar.
How did this begin?
On 23 February, BJP leader Kapil Mishra threatened that “if the police doesn’t clear the blockade in three days, we would take matters into our own hands”, referring to anti-CAA protestors.
On 24 February, violence erupted in Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur.
Several questions arise about the events that unfolded.
Secondly, why hasn’t Home Minister Amit Shah made no public statement about the violence?
Thirdly, why hasn’t Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not done anything concrete yet?
