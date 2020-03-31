Unseasonal Rains, Coronavirus Double Blow to Vidarbha Farmers

The economic fallout of the pan-India lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has now touched farmers in Maharashtra. During the 21-day period, they can neither harvest a new crop nor transport or sell their produce.

Sanjay Rathore, an orange farmer from Amravati, Maharashtra, told The Quint that the farmers in his area have incurred a loss of around Rs 100 crore. “There were strong winds along with the rain recently and because of that, all the oranges have fallen on the ground.”