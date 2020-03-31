Unseasonal Rains, Coronavirus Double Blow to Vidarbha Farmers
The economic fallout of the pan-India lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has now touched farmers in Maharashtra. During the 21-day period, they can neither harvest a new crop nor transport or sell their produce.
Sanjay Rathore, an orange farmer from Amravati, Maharashtra, told The Quint that the farmers in his area have incurred a loss of around Rs 100 crore. “There were strong winds along with the rain recently and because of that, all the oranges have fallen on the ground.”
Gyaneshwar Mathade, a vegetable farmer from Akola, said that no one is ready to buy their produce due to which it is likely to be ruined.
“There is no transport because nobody is getting their vehicles and taking the vegetables. People can’t even go to the pharmacy, so who is going to come and buy vegetables?” he told The Quint.
The farmers have urged the Maharashtra government to compensate for the losses incurred by them during the lockdown.
