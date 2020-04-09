To Save Lives & Economy, Govt Needs to Release Big Package Soon

Other than the coronavirus lockdown, the keywords these days are — life, livelihood and economy. The Indian government has to tackle the coronavirus and take care of the economy simultaneously. However, India’s relief package for the less-advantaged people seems relatively minimal.

There is a dire need for a major package from the government of a direction on which they might act next. Meanwhile, let’s look at how other countries are handling the pandemic outbreak.

In order to save their countries from the virus and save the economy, the US has released a stimulus package — 10% of its GDP.