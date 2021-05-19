Watch: Elephant Stuck in a Trench Rescued Using JCB Machine

Video Editor, Producer: Naman Shah

A video of an elephant being rescued from a trench has gone viral on social media. In the video, forest officials are seen helping the elephant get out of the trench.

The video is from Karnataka’s Coorg and shows how the elephant, after getting stuck in the trench, was struggling to climb out of it. Since the trench was muddy, the animal’s effort to climb out didn’t seem to work.

Officials of the forest department brought a JCB loader machine to rescue the stuck elephant. The machine gave the elephant a push and after a few attempts, the elephant successfully climbed out and was rescued.

The elephant even showed a gesture of gratitude to his rescuers. Fearing that the animal may loose its temper and begin to attack those around due to stress, with the help of crackers, the jumbo was directed towards the forest.