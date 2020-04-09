Pregnant Women, Kids in UP’s Amethi Have No Food Amid Lockdown
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, poor women, who are either pregnant or have small children, have been going hungry for days. The Quint visited villages in UP’s Amethi and discovered that people not been receiving ration and thus, families aren’t getting to eat proper meals.
Loading...
Women say they haven’t received much help from Anganwadis either. No health check-ups have been conducted.
One woman, who is pregnant, says she hasn’t been able to cook anything for three days because they are out of ration. While, another woman said all they have is rice and thus, they’ve resorted to eating it with salt.
Several women even say that they haven’t received ration in months, an issue that’s become aggravated during the lockdown.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)