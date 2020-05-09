“There will be no compromise on the safety and health of the labourers,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, in an exclusive chat.“We are going through a different challenge. It has brought many problems to the fore for Madhya Pradesh and the country. While one is regarding the testing problems and treatment, the other is regarding ensuring employment of the youth and labourers. We decided to turn this crisis into an opportunity for the state,” he said.“This is a reaction to the existing scenario. All arrangements related to security, whatever was in place, have not been changed. We will not compromise on security. We have changed the rules in which the factory had to go round for license, now we have made a provision to give it in one day. Labor inspectors used to harass the factory owner on every bit of matter, the workers were harassed and the small industrialists also ran away from the investment because of the trouble. Therefore, we have decided to change it for their safety.”Shivraj Singh ChouhanExclusive | Cong Didn’t Pay Heed, BJP Handled COVID Crisis: MP CMProvision of Minimum Wage“We will ensure the minimum wage. You have to give this minimum wage. This will protect their interests. We have now made provision for contract period instead of calendar year, now they will not need to get license every year. And the minimum wage will also be ensured,“ the CM said.Stating that an atmosphere for investment was being created in the state, Chouhan said that he was confident this move would be successful.“I know there is a lockdown, Corona cases are still increasing. So now we change our lifestyle and learn to live with Corona. No one can say when it will end. Although scientists are preparing the vaccine, it will come, but we have to work with caution. Economic activities will have to be increased or else Corona will cause less problems and employment will cause more problems. That is why we are creating such an environment that people invest. And I believe we will get success,” he said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.