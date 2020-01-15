Mayawati Turns 64: A Look At Her Extravagant Last 10 Birthdays
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
A 50-kg cake, diamond-studded sets, one lakh laddoos. Extravagant? Well, that’s just how BSP Supremo Mayawati celebrates her birthday. As she turned 64 on Wednesday, 15 January, let’s take a look at her birthday celebrations over the last 10 years.
To mark the occasion last year, BSP workers got a multi-layered cake – supposedly so delicious that party workers had a scuffle over it.
As she turned 62, her cake weighed the same number too! She further marked the day ‘Arthik Sahyog Diwas’.
2017, being an election year in her home state Uttar Pradesh, led Mayawati’s birthday to be a low-key affair as the Model Code of Conduct played spoilsport.
In 2016, when she turned 60, a 60-kg cake was brought out to drumroll – culminating in a brawl between BSP followers for a slice of cake.
Similar incident happened in 2015.
However, in 2014, Mayawati skipped a large-scale celebration to show solidarity with the victims of Muzaffarnagar riots.
Her birthday in 2013 was a grand affair as well, but for completely different reasons. This time, UP’s police force was deployed to protect – wait for it – her statues. Another ‘Arthik Sahyog Diwas’ was marked, followed by a book launch at Taj.
2011 saw a larger-than-life celebration in Lucknow. The city was covered in royal blue which is the colour of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Behenji marked her 55th birthday ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’. Around Rs 50 crore were spent to decorate Lucknow.
In 2010, Mayawati turned heads when she was presented a garland made of Rs 1,000 notes, estimated to be worth almost Rs 5 crore. BSP leader from Kanpur, Mahendra Singh Sengar, gifted the BSP boss a 3-acre plot on the moon!
