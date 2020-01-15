Mayawati Turns 64: A Look At Her Extravagant Last 10 Birthdays

A 50-kg cake, diamond-studded sets, one lakh laddoos. Extravagant? Well, that’s just how BSP Supremo Mayawati celebrates her birthday. As she turned 64 on Wednesday, 15 January, let’s take a look at her birthday celebrations over the last 10 years.

To mark the occasion last year, BSP workers got a multi-layered cake – supposedly so delicious that party workers had a scuffle over it.

As she turned 62, her cake weighed the same number too! She further marked the day ‘Arthik Sahyog Diwas’.