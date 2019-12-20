Indo-Russian Military Exercise ‘Ex INDRA 19’ Concludes in Pune

The Air Force component of 'Ex INDRA 19', a joint exercise between India and Russia, successfully ended on Thursday, 19 December, at the Air Force station in Lohegaon in Pune.

As a part of the exercise, the Indian Armed Forces and their Russian counterparts undertook joint air, land and sea operations.

The tri-service exercise was conducted simultaneously at Pune, Goa and Gwalior, a Defence release stated.

The exercise provided "operational exposure" and an opportunity to enhance the IAF's operational capability, "synergise joint operations" as well as aimed to improve interoperability with Russian Federation Air Force (RFAF) to operate under the UN mandate.