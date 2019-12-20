Indo-Russian Military Exercise ‘Ex INDRA 19’ Concludes in Pune
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
The Air Force component of 'Ex INDRA 19', a joint exercise between India and Russia, successfully ended on Thursday, 19 December, at the Air Force station in Lohegaon in Pune.
As a part of the exercise, the Indian Armed Forces and their Russian counterparts undertook joint air, land and sea operations.
The tri-service exercise was conducted simultaneously at Pune, Goa and Gwalior, a Defence release stated.
The exercise provided "operational exposure" and an opportunity to enhance the IAF's operational capability, "synergise joint operations" as well as aimed to improve interoperability with Russian Federation Air Force (RFAF) to operate under the UN mandate.
Loading...
"Several airborne and ground assets of the IAF, including Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), IL-76, AEW&C, AN-32, Mi-17V5, indigenously developed Air Defense system AKASH and Air Defence radars, were used during the operation," the official release said.
The Russian Air Force contingent comprising 80 personnel from various branches interacted with their Indian counterparts and shared their branch-specific work experience, it further stated.
During the closing ceremony, chief guest Air Commodore Rahul Bhasin V M congratulated all the participants for successfully completing the exercise.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)