Budget 2020: How Would the Budget Be if SRCC Students Made it?
The Union Budget 2020 is going to be presented on Saturday, 1 February, and before this, businessmen, taxpayers, economists are all giving suggestions regarding the same.
The Quint asked Delhi University’s SRCC students what the Budget would look like had they been given the chance to make it.
How to Overcome Economic Slowdown?
The students told The Quint that this slowdown is different from the 2008 Recession. In 2008, the government used a monetary policy to get out of the slowdown. But this time, the government will have to find another way. They also said that this time, the government will have to spend and it should stop worrying about the fiscal deficit.
Which Sectors Need New Policy?
There is a huge demand for people. It is important that the money reaches the government’s pocket. The government should try to increase its spending on schemes like MNREGA, so that people get money in rural areas. The students say that the policies brought in before were not implemented well.
