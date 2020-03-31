Amid Lockdown, Citizens Help Hungry, Stranded Migrant Workers
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, migrant workers have been on the road, walking for several difficult miles on foot, desperately trying to reach their homes. They are hungry, stranded and broke.
But on their long journey back home, some of them have got help from citizens who felt it is their duty to support them.
Loading...
From Delhi, Patna, Hyderabad to Palghar, such gestures of brotherhood and compassion were seen across the country. Looking beyond religion, caste, and culture, many citizens are actively helping the migrant workers.
Where some are preparing food to feed hundreds, others are arranging places for them to rest at. Many people are evening distributing ration.
Not just citizens, police personnel and a few BJP MLAs also stepped forward to do their bit.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)