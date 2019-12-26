‘Why Did They Kill Him?’: Kin of Those Killed in Meerut Ask Police

“We want justice, why did they kill my father? After returning from work he went out to get some groceries. He was shot in the head. Who killed him?” asks Shahana, daughter of the 45-year-old Zaheer, who lost his life to the violence following the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Meerut on 20 December. At least five people, including Zaheer, were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Mohsin, Aasif, Zaheer, and Aalim – all residents of Meerut, with only Asif being from Delhi, Inspector General Alok Singh said. The Quint met the families of the deceased and tried to understand how exactly a protest turned deadly.