At Dusk, Coronavirus Lockdown Means Kolkata’s Terraces Come Alive

For north-Kolkata resident Shreya Seal, the terrace was where the whole family headed when the city was plagued by frequent power cuts. Hours would be spent sitting on mats and talking about everything under the sun, till the electricity came back again.

Meghna Bhadra, whose ISC examinations were interrupted by the lockdown, remembers rushing to the terrace to enjoy torrential downpours. Tanuj Kar, a strategy manager, recalled playing cricket and even preparing for board examinations while sitting on the terrace. Shaon Sen, a civil servant, fondly recollects cousins lying on the terrace playing games and singing songs in their ancestral home.