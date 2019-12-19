AMU Students Asked to Vacate Hostel After Anti-CAA Protests

AMU Students Asked to Vacate Hostel After Anti-CAA Protests

Shadab Moizee

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

“Suddenly, we were asked to vacate the university. We were suppose to leave a week later, but the police came to the campus and we were asked to leave. From here we will go to Delhi, but I have to go to Kashmir, how will I go?”
Asma Mushtaque, student

Many students like Asma were disturbed by the violence that took place at the university campus and the sudden announcement to vacate the hostel.

Another student Amjat Ali said, “I am a resident of Champaran in Bihar. The university has arranged a bus for the students who live closer but there are many students who live far away like me. How will we go? A lot of us don’t have money.”

Mohammad Shahid Anwar of Kolkata said, “The internet is shut, we cannot even buy tickets online. How do we go home now? So, we are going to Delhi and from there we’ll get tickets.”

Shadab Moizee
