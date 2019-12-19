AMU Students Asked to Vacate Hostel After Anti-CAA Protests
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Many students like Asma were disturbed by the violence that took place at the university campus and the sudden announcement to vacate the hostel.
Another student Amjat Ali said, “I am a resident of Champaran in Bihar. The university has arranged a bus for the students who live closer but there are many students who live far away like me. How will we go? A lot of us don’t have money.”
Loading...
Mohammad Shahid Anwar of Kolkata said, “The internet is shut, we cannot even buy tickets online. How do we go home now? So, we are going to Delhi and from there we’ll get tickets.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)