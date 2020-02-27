A Year On, Budgam Crash Deceased’s Kin Say ‘Not Given Importance’

It’s been a year since the Mi-17 IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam, on 27 February 2019, killing six IAF personnel on board and a civilian on the ground. Later, the Indian Air Force admitted the crash had been caused by one of their own ground-based missile, which had shot it down.

The deceased’s kin are still running from pillar to post for the compensation they were promised. They further hope bravery awards are proffered to the deceased.