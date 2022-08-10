ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu's Lesson on 'Pehla Pyaar' to AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Known for this witty one-liners, Naidu's funny exchange with Raghav Chadha had the Upper House burst into laughter.

Shohini Bose
Published
News Videos
1 min read

Video Producer: Shohini Bose & Mamta Yadav

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, while congratulating outgoing Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu on 8 August, referred to how a person remembers their first experiences in life. After listening patiently, Naidu teased Chadha about his 'pehla pyaar' remark.

Known for this witty one-liners, Naidu's funny exchange with Chadha made the Upper House burst into laughter.

Chadha said, “Sir, every person remembers their first experience in life - first day of school, first principal in school, first teacher, first love. And I will always remember you as the first chairman of Rajya Sabha when I started as an MP.”

After listening to Chadha patiently, Venkaiah Naidu playfully picked up on his ‘pehla pyaar’ remark and asked him, “Raghav, you only fall in love once, right? Not twice or thrice, right?” This funny remark made the Upper House burst into laughter.

Raghav answered “I am not so experienced in this aspect. But (first love) is good. That’s what I have been told.”

“First love is the best and one should stick to that all their life,” replied Naidu.

Naidu's five-year term completed on 10 August. Jagdeep Dhankar will succeed him as vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

