Ustad Bismillah Khan’s Legacy Shall Flow Eternally Like the Ganga
(This article was first published on 21 August 2017 and is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Ustad Bismillah Khan)
There was something special about him. When he breathed into the shehnai, it seemed as though time has come to a standstill. Such was Ustad Bismillah Khan’s magic that the shehnai shall forever be associated with his name.
Bismillah Khan was born on 21 March 1916 in Dumraon village of Bihar. In his childhood, he was fondly called Kamaruddin. But since his grandfather used to call him Bismillah (an invocation used by Muslims at the beginning of auspicious events), everyone started calling him by the same name. Bismillah Khan passed away on 21 August 2006, leaving behind a large repertoire.
On his birth anniversary, Soma Ghosh, the adoptive daughter and protege of Ustad Bismillah Khan shares her memories with The Quint.
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
