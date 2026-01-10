Inside UP’s Bangladeshis Detection Machine: ‘Operation Ghuspaithiya’

On 23 December 2025, in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and some police officers entered a cluster of shanties. They asked the residents:

“Are you Bangladeshi? Put the machine on your back. The machine is showing you as Bangladeshi.”

There is currently an ongoing campaign to find illegal Bangladeshi nationals, Rohingya refugees, and undocumented citizens. Operations like Operation Torch or Operation Intruder have been launched, with police visiting slums to identify alleged illegal residents. The impact, however, is being felt even by India’s own citizens.

Across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Muslims from Assam are being viewed with suspicion, and Bengali-speaking people are being accused of being Bangladeshis.