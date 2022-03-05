Just One Bucket of Water Per Citizen Each Day! Reality of a UP Village
"With just a bucket of water for a day, we're forced to go without bathing for days," says a Lahuria Dah resident.
"Water is very expensive for us. We get just one bucket of water, once in 24 hours. What do we do?"
Can you imagine sustaining with just 15 litres of water for a whole day? Just 15 litres for drinking, bathing, cooking, and other chores? That is the harsh reality of a village in Uttar Pradesh, which is slated to vote on 7 March.
The Quint's Piyush Rai visited the Lahuria Dah village in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, which has been reeling under extreme water crisis for decades. Despite pleas, all they get are just assurances and pre-poll promises. They have little hope that these elections will be any different.
'I Have Not Taken a Bath for 8 Days Now'
Every morning, a government water tanker arrives at Lahuria Dah village. And each resident of this village gets just a bucket of water, close to 15 litres, for 24 hours. And one is expected to drink, take a bath, and use the rest for other chores.
And if one requires more water, they have to walk down a rocky road for almost two kilometres to get water from a waterfall.
"How do we sustain with just a bucket of water for a day? How much do we drink and how do we use for other needs? There are no jobs here, no businesses, no means. And to top it all, extreme water crisis."Harilal, Local Resident
The crisis often forces residents to go without taking a bath for days at a stretch. Basic hygiene often goes for a toss. But residents see no respite in sight.
"We take a bath only after we have saved water for days. We have no option. I have not taken a bath for eight days now."Hiralal Yadav, Local Resident
Only one bucket of water a day for every person.
Lahuria Dah is witness to the harsh reality of the government's 'har ghar nal ka jal' yojana.
'Can't Get My Son Married'
Ramkali, a resident of Lahuria Dah, is mother to a young daughter, who she can't send to school, because apart from the water crisis, there is just one primary school in the village. And she can't afford to send her to a distant village to study. She can't even get her son married.
"I want to get my son married. But because of the water crisis in the village, nobody is willing to send their daughters to this village."Ramkali, Local Resident
Lahuria Dah is witness to the harsh reality of the government's 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme. Living with water crisis, the residents only hope that their pleas reach the government and they see an end to the shortage of water.
Will their appeals be forgotten after the polls are over, or will they see some respite?
