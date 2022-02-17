UP: Absence of Roads Forces Girls of Mirzapur Villages To Drop Out of School
"Our parents don't let us study because the path to the school is very dangerous," said the girls of a UP panchayat.
In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district lies a panchayat named Matwar Nyay, whose living conditions go against its name.
Schoolgoing girls in the 14 villages of this panchayat are unable to continue their education after the eighth grade due to the poor condition of roads – the schools offering higher education are 22 km away.
"We can't study beyond Class 8 because the path is in a very poor condition and surrounded by forests. The distance is also very far. That's why our parents don't let us go to school."Alpana, Student
Akanksha Sharma, another student, added that if they left for school at 9 am, they made it back home only by 9 pm, and sometimes, they had to return midway, as the vehicles got stuck in the muddy roads.
Girls across the Matwar Nyay panchayat echo this sentiment, and many of them have been forced to quit their studies.
Crimes on The Road
Apart from the poor condition of the roads, the path has also witnessed grotesque criminal activities. A few months ago, decomposed bodies of three girls were found in a forest patch by the road.
Rajbir Singh, a resident, said, "Miscreants are so fearless that they execute their crimes within a few metres of the main road. Why wouldn't the parents be afraid to send their children to school?"
The governments may have changed, but the village has seen none. Villagers have now gathered under the banner, 'Road Nahi Toh Vote Nahi,' vowing not to cast their votes until the road is built.
Praveen Kumar Lakshkar, the District Magistrate of Mirzapur, said that they were working to solve the issue of roads in Matwar Nyay.
