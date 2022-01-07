Death in Custody Part 1: No FIR in Death of Ghazipur Man, Accused Cop Honoured

On the night of 6 January, around 12 am, a police team led by Sub-inspector Ramesh Singh allegedly raided the Paswan household to arrest Chandan, the younger brother of Narendra Paswan. Chandan, who was in jail for alleged battery theft, had just come out on bail.

As a police team entered their house, Leelavati Devi, mother of Narendra and Chandan, asked the cops, "My son just got out on bail today, why have you come to arrest him now?"

Pleading with the policemen, she said, "If he has done something wrong, we will bring him to the police station in the morning, and we will decide there."