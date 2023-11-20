ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Manipur: Unidentified Flying Object Disrupts Flight Operations at Imphal Airport

DGCA and the Indian Air Force have launched a joint probe to find out more about the incident.

Borun Thockchom
Published
News Videos
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Flight activities at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport came to a temporary standstill on Sunday, 19 November, following the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO), as described by officials, hovering above the airport. 

This led to the diversion of an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Kolkata. The Kolkata-bound plane was rerouted to Guwahati.

“Due to the sighting of an unidentified flying object within Imphal controlled airspace, two flights have been diverted and three departing flights have been delayed. Flight operations commenced after receipt of clearance from the competent authority”
Chipemmi Keishing, Airport Director in a statement.

Amidst the disturbance, three aircrafts, one IndiGo and two Air India Express flights, on hold at Imphal International Airport, could resume operations at 7:00 pm and 7:11 pm, respectively.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Indian Air Force have launched a joint probe to find out more about the incident.

Also Read

A Local Governing Body for Kukis, Not 'Self-Rule': Manipur Tribal Body Clarifies

A Local Governing Body for Kukis, Not 'Self-Rule': Manipur Tribal Body Clarifies
Also Read

6 Months Since 3 May: Finding Manipur Amid the Israel-Hamas War

6 Months Since 3 May: Finding Manipur Amid the Israel-Hamas War

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos

Topics:  Airport   manipur   UFO 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×