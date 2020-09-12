‘Under House Arrest,’ Says Munawwar Rana’s Daughter; Police Denies

Sumaiya said that she and some other women were planning to protest peacefully on 8 September, against UP government’s tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unemployment in the state.

She claimed that there was police presence outside her father's residence, too, and that she's only being allowed to visit her father.

"Protesting is my fundamental right," she said, adding that she got a notice on saying that there is a restriction on protests due to COVID-19.