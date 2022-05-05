Umbha Massacre: How Deep-rooted Corruption Took 11 Adivasis' Lives in UP

The land, in Sonbhadra's Umbha village, which was tilled by Adivasis for decades, was first registered in the name of the village assembly, then transferred to a society and then sold to a private individual. When the Adivasis protested the selling of the land, the ensuing genocide killed 11 Adivasis on 17 July 2019.

Rampati Singh Gaud, one of the victims, said, "Our ancestors came and settled here during the rule of King Badhar. The king allowed them to cut the forest and make their settlements. This is our fourth generation now. Our forefathers at the time only focused on farming. They didn't think about the paperwork because they were not well-informed."

He added, "Adarsh Cooperative Society was formed in 1955. In 2014-15, the village headman, Yagyadutt, bought that land and that's when we got to know. We thought that when our case is in the court and they come to seek control of it, then government authorities will intervene. But nobody helped. Eleven people were killed. My sister, her son and daughter-in-law were killed. My wife was also hit by a bullet in her legs. By God's grace, she was saved."

Many houses of the village lost their family in the infamous massacre.