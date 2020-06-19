Video Editor: Ashutosh BhardwajVideo Producer: Shohini Bose“I have lost my son. He sacrificed his life for the nation,” said a mother who lost her son to the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on the night of 15 June.Among the 20 Indian soldiers martyred that night, Bihar lost five of its brave sons.Sepoy Jai Kishor SinghJai Kishore Singh, from Vaishali in Bihar, was among the 20 soldiers who lost their lives.“My two sons are also ready to join the forces and serve the nation. They are not at peace,” said Rajkapoor Singh, father of Late Sep Jai Kishore.On being asked if he is scared to send his other two sons to join the army, the father of the brave soldier said:“No. Why should I be scared? Will you not fight when you get the opportunity? Or would you leave without a fight?”Sepoy Kundan KumarKumar who belonged to Bihar’s Saharsa is survived by his wife and two kids.His aggrieved wife who last spoke to him on 9 June, now wants to avenge his death.Havildar Sunil KumarHailing from Patna, Sunil Kumar joined the army in 2002 and got married in 2004. He was expected home in a few days for his mother's treatment.“He did not get leave. And then there were clashes. Now my son won’t come back... It has been a month now (since I last spoke). We did not have his number. There is hardly any network. How would we speak to him?”Mother of Late Hav Sunil KumarSepoy Aman KumarAman Kumar’s family which lives in Bihar’s Samastipur is proud of his martyrdom. He is survived by his wife, who he married in 2019.Sepoy Chandan KumarChandan Kumar hailed from Bhojpur. All his brothers are serving in the army. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.