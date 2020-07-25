Girls Trapped in Pench River While Taking Selfie; Rescued by Cops

In an incident in the Belkhedi village of Chindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, two girls who were trying to click a selfie on a rock in the middle of the Pench river, were stuck on a rock in the river for over an hour. The incident was captured on camera.

Reportedly, six girls had gone to the Pench river, where two of them wanted to take a selfie and hence sat on a rock in mid-river to capture selfies. As they sat there, the water level suddenly rose, most likely due to heavy rains in the nearby hills, leaving the two girls stranded in the fast flowing river.