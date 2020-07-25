Girls Trapped in Pench River While Taking Selfie; Rescued by Cops
Two girls who were trying to click a selfie on a rock in the middle of the Pench river, got stranded in the river.
In an incident in the Belkhedi village of Chindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, two girls who were trying to click a selfie on a rock in the middle of the Pench river, were stuck on a rock in the river for over an hour. The incident was captured on camera.
Reportedly, six girls had gone to the Pench river, where two of them wanted to take a selfie and hence sat on a rock in mid-river to capture selfies. As they sat there, the water level suddenly rose, most likely due to heavy rains in the nearby hills, leaving the two girls stranded in the fast flowing river.
The other girls called out for help upon seeing the girls stranded. After an hour-long struggle, the MP Police and the local administration rescued them girls with the help of the villagers.
Around six girls came here, out of which two of them went to the rock in the middle of the river to take a selfie. During that time because of a possible rains on the mount ains the water level in the river increased. They stood there for nearly an hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, the Tehsildar, our police staff and other people together rescued them.SK Singh, SDOP, Chhindwara
