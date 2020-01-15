Tracing the Tumultuous History of US-Iran Relations Since 1953
The death of Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike, has further strained the already complex relationship between Iran and US. Although both countries are denying possibilities of a war, the situation is getting worse by the day.
Demonstrations are taking place every day in Iran and people are raising slogans of 'Death to America'. These slogans may remind anyone who knows West Asia of a tumultuous past.
The 1979 Iranian Revolution
Iran, a Muslim majority country, witnessed the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Islamist revolutionaries opposed the western secular policies of the authoritarian Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Supporters of Khomeini organised protests in opposition to the authoritarian government of the Shah.
The important event behind this revolution marked the beginning of tensions between Iran and the US. The incident that took place in 1953 had filled the people of Iran with anger and hatred for America. With this incident, the hostility between Iran and the US was laid out.
What Happened in 1953?
Before World War-II, Britain had major influence on Iran's oil industry. Britain maintained this influence and control through the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. Then, in the year 1952, Iran's Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi appointed Mohammad Mosaddegh as prime minister and all changed for Britain.
Mosaddegh was seen as a popular, secular and nationalist leader. As soon as he came to power, he nationalised the country's oil industry and broke ties with Britain.
Britain understood that the domination of the oil industry was not possible without removing Mosaddegh, but for this, he needed help from the US. It was the time of the Cold War. Britain asked the US to join in this conquest by showing fear of Iran going into the Soviet Union’s court. America’s intelligence agency CIA executed the coup of Mossadegh through money and Shah Pahlavi and the power passed into the hands of Shah. The people of Iran saw this incident as a direct intervention of US in the affairs of the country.
Pahlavi's Iran and Start of Revolution
Shah started westernising Iran. But Shah was considered an 'agent' of Iranian America. People did not forget the 1953 coup. Apart from this, people used to accuse Shah Pahlavi's rule of being corrupt and oppressive.
Then, in the year 1977, when the economy of Iran was slowing down, a spark of fire against Shah Pahlavi erupted for years.
Meanwhile, Ruhollah Khomeini protested against Shah Pahlavi's policies of westernisation. But Shah revolted the rebellion harshly. Hundreds of people succumbed at the hands of Shah's intelligence police Savak.
Khomeini was also expelled from the country. But under Khomeini's guidance, the rebellion intensified, and finally on 16 January 1979, Shah Pahlavi left Iran forever and left for Egypt.
The prime minister, appointed by Shah Pahlavi, sent Ruhollah Khomeini an invite to return to Iran. When Khomeini returned to Iran, on 1 February 1979, after 15 years in exile, Tehran's streets were packed.
Lakhs of people were on the streets to greet Khomeini. On 1 April, the people of Iran declared the country an Islamic republic with a referendum.
Attack on US Embassy and Deteriorating Relations With Iran
Shah Reza Pahlavi had been battling cancer for many years. He was in dire need of treatment and at this time he turned to an old friend, America. As Shah went to the US, demonstrations began in front of the US Embassy in Tehran and people started demanding the return of Shah Pahlavi with slogans of 'Death to America'. People wanted Shah Pahlavi to be punished in Iran.
But the US did not do anything of the sort. And then an incident occurred after which relations between the US and Iran could not be salvaged, even till today.
On 4 November 1979, several Iranian students attacked the US embassy. Students took more than 50 US officials working in the embassy as hostages. The students demanded the return of Shah from the US in exchange for the hostages.
In response, the US confiscated Iran's assets in the country's banks. The diplomats of both the countries tried hard to get the hostages rescued but to no avail and Iran was adamant. In response, the US and its partner countries imposed economic sanctions on Iran.
The interesting thing is that the release of the hostages took place minutes after the swearing-in of new US President Ronald Reagan.
Iran Nuclear Deal
The relations between the US and Iran have never been normal since this incident. Following it, United States, UN and European Union imposed several sections on Iran. But during the tenure of Barack Obama, negotiations between the US and Iran restarted.
Iran had been accused of secretly making nuclear weapons for many years. In 2015, Iran agreed to a nuclear deal with P5+1 (America, Russia, China, Germany, France, UK), a group of powerful countries in the world.
According to this deal, the sanctions imposed on Iran were to be removed and in return, Iran had to limit its nuclear activities. International inspectors were also allowed to conduct investigations.
But Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in November of 2018 and banned Iran again. This move by Trump put Iran and US' fragile relationship under strain again and till this date.
