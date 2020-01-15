Tracing the Tumultuous History of US-Iran Relations Since 1953

The death of Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike, has further strained the already complex relationship between Iran and US. Although both countries are denying possibilities of a war, the situation is getting worse by the day.

Demonstrations are taking place every day in Iran and people are raising slogans of 'Death to America'. These slogans may remind anyone who knows West Asia of a tumultuous past.