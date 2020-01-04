Thousands Rally Worldwide to Protest China’s Treatment of Uighurs

Human rights organisations say that up to one million ethnic Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in camps where they are subjected to political indoctrination and are pressured to give up their religion.

China describes the sites as vocational training centres necessary to fight radicalism in the restive province, and says the trainees work voluntarily.

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched what he called a "People's War on Terror" after bombs set off by Uighur militants tore through a train station in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, just hours after he concluded his first state visit there.

Voluntary job training is the reason given by the Chinese government for detaining more than a million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslims. But a classified blueprint leaked to a consortium of news organisations shows that the camps are precisely what former detainees termed them them to be – Forced ideological and behavioral re-education centers run in secret.

The classified documents lay out the Chinese government's deliberate strategy to lock-up ethnic minorities even before they commit a crime, to rewire their thoughts and the language they speak.